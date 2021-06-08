Committee OKs study to address school bus driver shortage, Owlett says
HARRISBURG – The House Education Committee has approved a resolution sponsored by state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) that aims to address the ongoing shortage of school bus drivers in the commonwealth.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has further impacted the availability of school bus drivers in districts across the state, this shortage has been going on for many years,” Owlett said. “We have a responsibility to ensure the education of our children, and physically getting them to school is part of that responsibility.”
House Resolution 15 would require the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the current school bus driver industry and provide recommendations as to how the commonwealth can effectively address the shortage of school bus drivers.
The commission would also be directed to establish an advisory committee to provide recommendations. The advisory committee would be comprised of representatives of the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania School Bus Association and Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
The measure now goes to the full House for consideration.
Congressman Keller introduces bill to address backlog in veterans’ records
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) introduced the RECORDS Act, legislation that directs the National Personnel Records Center to fully reopen and report to Congress on its efforts to expedite the records requests of veterans who — in some cases — have waited over a year for documentation necessary to receive benefits.
The NPRC was forced to scale down its operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently staffed at 25% capacity. This is well below the staffing level needed to process an estimated 5,000 records requests it receives on an average day. These service records are required for veterans to take advantage of VA benefits, adjudicate disability claims, and request a commendation, award, or regalia such as a Purple Heart or campaign service medal.
On the RECORDS Act, Keller made the following statement:
“America’s veterans have served our nation honorably — putting their lives on the line to defend our God-given freedoms — and they deserve timely access to the benefits they earned. It is unacceptable to have half a million instances of veterans experiencing delayed access to VA and medical benefits due to a massive backlog at the NPRC. The first step to effectively tackling this problem is to immediately reopen the NPRC, get employees back to work, and ensure our veterans get the level of responsiveness that they deserve. Our veterans fought for us. Now it’s time for us to fight for them.”
Since November of last year, Congressman Keller and several bipartisan colleagues have repeatedly called for the NPRC to work with Congress towards a solution that will address the current 500,000 request backlog at the NPRC.
In April, Keller sent a letter to David Ferriero, Archivist of the United States National Archives and Records Administration, requesting immediate action to eliminate the backlog and demanding information about the administration’s plans to expedite records requests.
Most recently, Keller participated in the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs’ Member Day hearing about frustrations he has heard from constituents related to the National Personnel Records Center and its growing backlog of unprocessed requests for documentation from veterans and military families.
Senate Agriculture Committee approves Yaw conservation assistance bill
HARRISBURG – Legislation creating a new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program was unanimously approved Monday by the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) who prime sponsored the bill.
If funded, Senate Bill 465 would provide additional technical support to expand on-farm conservation practices throughout Pennsylvania, including high-priority areas such as the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
“Agriculture is looked to for significant reductions to meet pollution reduction goals for the Chesapeake Bay and other major watersheds in the state,” Yaw said. “Unfortunately, almost one-third of our commonwealth’s streams do not meet standards for drinking, fishing or recreation, and agriculture remains one of the largest sources of impairment. To meet the challenges, I have again introduced legislation to establish an Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.”
The proposed plan would work similarly to the State Conservation Commission’s Dirt and Gravel Roads program. Funding would be distributed to county conservation districts throughout the commonwealth using a formula that benefits all parts of the state, while directing additional resources to areas with the greatest opportunity for improvement. Conservation districts would then partner with farmers and landowners in their communities to complete the conservation projects that make the most sense locally. Funding could also be allocated using federal dollars.
Earlier this year, Yaw joined Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert; Shannon Gority, Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Pennsylvania office; and local farmer Andrew Flinchbaugh for a press conference in York County to champion the bill.
