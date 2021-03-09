Yaw measure would ensure Pennsylvania homes, businesses have access to diverse energy options
HARRISBURG – While some states are advancing bills to prohibit certain types of energy sources, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) formally introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania Senate that would ensure state residents have options when it comes to fuel availability.
Senate Bill 275, known as “Energy Choice” legislation, would limit municipal entities from banning a specific type of fuel source for appliances and heating homes or businesses. The language is fuel-neutral and is not specific to one energy source.
“It’s about consumer choice and keeping energy costs low,” Yaw said. “Pennsylvania is unique in that we have a myriad of energy options available to us. For example, I have constituents that still utilize wood as a fuel source to heat their homes. Should we prevent them from doing so? The answer is no. My bill will still allow those who want clean or renewable energy to choose it.”
Yaw noted that similar laws were passed in other states last year, and 12 bills are moving through other statehouses this year.
“It’s unfortunate that this legislation is even necessary in the first place,” Yaw said. “When municipal governments start picking winners and losers, then we have a serious problem.”
“It is imperative Pennsylvania’s businesses retain the option to have access to every energy choice in order to stay competitive in an increasingly challenging global market,” said Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “As Pennsylvania’s history has shown, energy choice in the marketplace has yielded tremendous reductions in both costs and emissions, and we applaud the introduction of this legislation that will ensure those trends continue. We are hopeful this commonsense legislation passes with bipartisan support.”
“We are fortunate to have a variety of energy choices which provide us some of the lowest energy rates in the nation,” said Jeff Nobers, executive director of Pittsburgh Works Together, a nonpartisan alliance of labor unions, business and civic leaders working for an all-of-the-above agenda for job creation and balanced policy and regulation. “To allow local governments to restrict that choice would pit municipalities and counties against one another and create an unworkable impact on the energy, utility, and construction industries, and arguably lead to significant cost increases for energy especially hurting the elderly and low-income residents.”
The bill, which was referred to the Senate Local Government Committee on February 24, 2021, is awaiting committee action.
Congressman Keller reintroduces bipartisan Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) recently renewed the bipartisan Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus in the 117th Congress, highlighting the group’s mission to bring greater oversight to federal prisons and address the systemic issues within the BOP system.
The announcement comes after the U.S. Government Accountability Office released its 2021 report entitled, “Opportunities Exist to Better Analyze Staffing Data and Improve Employee Wellness Programs.” The findings from this report showed clear inconsistencies within the BOP’s data collection systems and an inability to use this data to improve agency policies and operations. Specifically, Keller noted concerns with the BOP’s staffing methodology, its plan for identifying staffing shortages, and agency retention issues.
Keller pointed to the GAO report—paired with the BOP’s negligent inmate transfer policies throughout the pandemic—as a clear indication of the need for the BOP Reform Caucus in the new session.
On the reintroduction of the BOP Reform Caucus, Keller made the following statement:
“As the chair of the BOP Reform Caucus, my priority is to ensure the health and safety of the heroes who operate and secure our federal prisons every day, as well as the inmates housed in these facilities, and the communities across our nation impacted by BOP policies. In light of the GAO’s findings, it’s clear that this bipartisan caucus is needed now more than ever to identify shortcomings in the BOP’s operations and work collaboratively to correct course. Moreover, addressing the BOP’s failed policies during the COVID-19 pandemic which put our corrections officers and the communities they serve at risk is just the beginning of this caucus’ important work to increase accountability and transparency within the BOP and hold its leadership in Washington, D.C. accountable. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this caucus to deliver real, bipartisan results.”
