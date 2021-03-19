Owlett Bill to Ensure Justice for Child Victims Earns House Approval
State Rep. Clint Owlett’s (R-68) bill to help ensure justice is served in cases where children are victimized was approved by the state House this week and now moves to the Senate for its consideration.
“We want to see justice served in every case, but it is especially challenging and important to achieve with cases involving children,” Owlett said. “My bill can make a difference in achieving justice for a child victim and his or her family, as well as ensuring offenders are taken off the streets so they cannot victimize anyone else.”
House Bill 156 would amend the state’s Tender Years Hearsay Act, which permits the introduction of hearsay statements concerning violent or sexual offenses against children. Currently, a victim must be age 12 or younger to enable hearsay statements in the case. Owlett’s bill would increase the maximum age to 16, meaning hearsay statements may be presented from child victims age 16 and under. Allowing the statements would remain at the judge’s discretion.
A fear of testifying is one of the primary reasons many sexual assaults go unreported. Child victims in sexual assault cases who do testify are routinely subjected to long periods of cross examination and are often forced to repeatedly describe the explicit details underlying any assault in front of a jury, the media and the offender. By extending the age from 12 to 16 in the Tender Years Hearsay Act, Owlett said the legislation will provide additional protections to child victims and will ensure that offenders are brought to justice.
“This issue was brought to my attention by a local constituent, and I’m proud to have the opportunity to advocate for its passage to help child victims and their families,” Owlett said.
The bill now heads to the Senate for its consideration.
Casey, Toomey Introduce Bipartisan Nursing Home Reform LegislationOne year into the worst pandemic in a century, nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been ravaged by the deadly virus. U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) introduced a bipartisan bill to enhance accountability among the nation’s poorest performing nursing homes.
This national tragedy has reinforced the urgent need to improve care quality in a subset of nursing homes that persistently fall short. Currently, there are more than 500 facilities nationwide that have consistently failed to meet federal safety and care requirements. Of those facilities, only a maximum of 88 are chosen to participate in the Special Focus Facility program, which provides additional oversight and inspections.
Drawing on the Senators’ groundbreaking 2019 investigation, the Nursing Home Reform Modernization Act of 2021 would expand the SFF program to ensure that all facilities nominated as candidates for the program can receive additional oversight and enforcement, as well as technical assistance and educational programming.
“Since the start of the pandemic, more than 178,000 residents and workers in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have died from the virus. We have a moral obligation to learn from this profound tragedy and deliver commonsense solutions,” said Casey. “We must also improve the quality of care in nursing homes — especially those that are consistently failing to meet health and safety standards required by the federal government. Residents in long-term care facilities deserve a safe place to live. I urge my colleagues to pass this bipartisan bill immediately.”
“Over half of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. Unfortunately, some of the largest outbreaks occurred in facilities with records of persistent failure to protect their residents,” said Toomey. “Even while vaccinating seniors helps us turn the corner on the pandemic, this bipartisan legislation remains as important as ever. Over the last month, AARP ranks Pennsylvania as having the fourth highest rate of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents in the country. The Senate should pass this bill without delay.”
“On behalf of the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly, we are pleased to support the Nursing Home Reform Modernization Act of 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has been tragic for nursing home residents in Pennsylvania and throughout the country, shining a light on the longstanding need to improve care,” said Diane Menio, executive director of CARIE. “Senator Casey and Senator Toomey’s bipartisan bill provides a promising new focus to improve quality of care for all nursing home residents.”
The Nursing Home Reform Modernization Act of 2021 would also increase educational resources for all underperforming facilities and establish an independent Advisory Council to inform the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on how to best rank nursing homes to foster quality improvements.
In 2019, Senators Casey and Toomey released a report detailing persistent problems at underperforming nursing homes. This report revealed examples of abuse and neglect in facilities affiliated with the SFF program, and, for the first time, made public a list of nursing homes that qualify for enhanced oversight through the SFF program. Subsequently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services committed to releasing the names of these nursing homes on a monthly basis.
Casey, Collins introduce bill to expand nutrition assistance to children and mothers
U.S. Sens Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) introduced a bill to extend nutrition assistance for vulnerable infants, children and mothers across the country.
The Wise Investment in our Children (WIC) Act would address a gap in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children that kicks young children off vital nutrition assistance before they are eligible to start school. The WIC Act would also give states the option to certify infants and postpartum mothers for two years, which would reduce duplicative paperwork and allow program administrators to focus on providing services such as nutrition counseling and breastfeeding support. U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.-03) and Jenniffer González-Colón (R-Puerto Rico) introduced the companion bill in the House of Representatives.
At-risk children are eligible for the WIC program up to age 5, at which point many enter public school where they may qualify for school breakfast and lunch programs that help supplement their intake of nutritious foods. However, a significant number of children remain ineligible to start school well past their fifth birthday — sometimes for as much as a full year. Children who age off WIC at 5 years old, and are unable to enroll in public school, may experience a gap in access to nutritious foods. By closing the WIC gap, nearly 600,000 children nationwide will maintain access to WIC’s nutrition services ensuring they receive a strong, healthy nutritional foundation.
“As millions of families are struggling financially due to the pandemic, new mothers and young children should not be burdened with lack of access to healthy foods. The long-term benefits of nutrition for children are immeasurable — when children are well nourished early in life they’re healthier and do better in school,” said Casey. “By closing the WIC gap and expanding food benefits to age 6, we can help ensure more than 10,000 children in Pennsylvania do not experience a nutritional disadvantage simply because of their birthdate.”
“The WIC program ensures that millions of women, infants, and children — including 16,000 in Maine — are getting the proper nutrition they need to grow and be healthy,” said Collins. “The WIC Act would take important steps to keep eligible new mothers and young children enrolled in this successful and cost-effective nutrition program. By giving states the flexibility to address the WIC gap and reduce burdensome barriers to participation, our bipartisan bill builds upon the program’s proven ability to improve maternal and child well-being and health outcomes.”
“As our nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, we also face an economic crisis that has left too many families struggling to obtain the food and nutrition that kids need,” said DeLauro. “As one of the wealthiest nations in the world, no child should go hungry. The pandemic has shone a light on a problem that has existed for decades: as effective as WIC is, it currently provides nutrition services only up to a child’s fifth birthday. Since each school district has their own cut-off date for kindergarten eligibility, many children do not enter school until well after their fifth birthday — creating an alarming nutrition gap. With schools closed and the national school meal program under more strain than ever, that gap is even wider. That is why, I am proud to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation to fix this problem alongside my distinguished colleagues in the House and the Senate and with the strong support of the National WIC Association.”
“The WIC program is one of the main tools to offer nutrition services and increase food security in our communities. As of September 2020, Puerto Rico WIC has 100,581 total participants, which includes 61,000 children, 19,106 infants, and 20,475 women. This bill seeks to eliminate nutrition gaps for children and increase support for postpartum women by extending assistance and coverage periods, thus ensuring WIC participants are properly supported. I am proud to be an original cosponsor of this bill, and will continue working alongside my colleagues to push it across the finish line,” said González-Colón.
“Providing our families with a continuous model of care delivers a consistent message: ‘WIC is here for you!’” said Carrie Dinsmore, president of the Pennsylvania WIC Association. “WIC continues to see income-eligible children leave the program at age one. Removing the one-year recertification appointment, which helps keep children on WIC until at least age two, is a smart investment. The one-year milestone is an exciting transition – children are learning to walk, talk, and eat more table foods, and WIC mothers, fathers, grandparents, and foster parents need continued support. The WIC Act’s extension of infant certification periods opens more opportunity to support health and wellness, investing more time in providing nutrition education and helping families seek medical and community needs.”
The WIC Act has broad support, including from the following organizations: the National WIC Association, Alliance to End Hunger, Food Research & Action Center, Feeding America, Save the Children Action Network Share Our Strength PA, Pennsylvania WIC Association, Community Health Services, Inc. WIC Program, PA and The Foundation for Delaware County, PA.
