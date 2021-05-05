Committee OKs Owlett pandemic response review measure
HARRISBURG – The House State Government Committee has approved state Rep. Clint Owlett’s (R-68) legislation requiring an in-depth review of the commonwealth’s pandemic response.
Specifically, House Bill 1264 focuses on personal protective equipment, as well as the administration of COVID-19 tests and vaccines.
“I know we are all looking forward to putting the pandemic behind us, and each day, we take another step toward that goal,” Owlett said. “But before we can put it behind us completely, we must look objectively at every aspect of our response, assess what was good and bad, and learn from it so we are better prepared if or when something like this happens again.”
Under the bill, administration officials – including the Department of General Services, in consultation with the adjutant general of the Commonwealth; the secretary of health; and the director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency – would be required to submit a report to legislative leaders that includes a review of the number and types of COVID-19 tests, and the number and types of COVID-19 vaccines, administered to residents of the commonwealth.
The report would also include a thorough review of the PPE purchased or acquired by the commonwealth or its agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The review would be required to include the following:
- The types of personal protective equipment acquired.
- The number of items of each type of personal protective equipment.
- The number of items of each type of personal protective equipment which was distributed prior to the date of the report.
- The number of items of each type of personal protective equipment which remains in the possession of the Commonwealth as of the date of the report.
- The amount and source of the money used to purchase personal protective equipment to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The amount and source of personal protective equipment donated to, or otherwise acquired by, the commonwealth at no charge to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The commonwealth has amassed a substantial stockpile of PPE that is being stored at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, and we’ve been given little information about how much there is and what the administration plans to do with it next,” Owlett said. “Transparency about the PPE supply, as well as with the administration of COVID-19 tests and vaccines, is vital to ensuring accountability to the taxpayers.”
The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
Owlett ‘customer service’ measure for business licensees earns House approvalHARRISBURG – Believing that government should be working for the people rather than the other way around, the state House of Representatives recently approved state Rep. Clint Owlett’s (R-68) bill to enhance customer service at the state’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs.
House Bill 855 would require BPOA to provide individuals seeking to become licensed in Pennsylvania the option of applying by paper under certain circumstances, rather than using the online PALS licensing system.
“BPOA should be all about providing good customer service to our business licensees – the men and women who work hard to earn a living and support their families in communities across the Commonwealth,” Owlett said. “If one of those licensees objects to applying for or renewing a license online, we owe them a reasonable alternative. We also owe them some respect.
“I became aware of this issue when an auctioneer in my district called for help after the bureau refused to offer an alternative to its online licensing. It took my office multiple calls to many people in the bureau before they ultimately agreed to accept a paper renewal application for this gentleman, but they also threatened that this would be the last time. It is unacceptable to me that BPOA would treat our citizens this way,” he added.
Currently, BPOA offers only a religious exemption from use of the PALS system. It does not allow alternatives for people who don’t have computers or have personal convictions against using the computer or credit cards.
“It’s disrespectful to put people in the position of either lying about why they don’t want to use the computer system or using a system they are not comfortable with or are simply unable to use,” Owlett said.
According to research by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, 15% of people residing in Owlett’s 68th Legislative District do not own computers. Statewide, the rate is 12%.
House Bill 855 now goes to the Senate for consideration.
