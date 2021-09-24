Keller introduces legislation to connect workforce displaced during pandemic to in-demand careers
Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) introduced the Strengthening Knowledge, Improving Learning, and Livelihoods (SKILLS) Act, legislation designed to connect individuals who experienced lay-offs and closures in industries like retail and hospitality that were hardest hit by the pandemic to career opportunities in fields like long-term care where a qualified workforce is in high demand.
Specifically, the SKILLS Act would amend the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to provide additional criteria for the Dislocated Worker Project which directs assistance to in-demand industries for recruitment and workforce development. WIOA is the primary federal law supporting workforce development and provides skill-building and employment opportunities for displaced, underemployed, or unemployed workers.
“This pandemic has had a profound impact on America’s workforce and industries across the board. While some sectors of our economy have been gutted by closures and diminished operations, others – especially long-term care facilities – are in dire need of skilled workers,” Keller said. “The SKILLS Act works to connect individuals with meaningful and in-demand careers while simultaneously ensuring America’s workforce needs are being met, including those essential industries that take great care of our seniors. With over 10 million job openings and not nearly enough workers looking to fill them, I consistently hear from Pennsylvania employers who are desperate for skilled workers. This bill is a positive step towards filling those vacancies and ensuring in-demand fields are being staffed properly.”
“The workforce crisis in our long-term care facilities has become exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to fill open positions for essential caregivers has never been greater,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. “At a time when problem-solving and immediate solutions are necessary, Congressman Keller has led the charge with his proposal to fund the exploration of recruitment and development strategies for an industry charged with protecting our most vulnerable residents. On behalf of long-term care providers, workers and residents, we thank Congressman Keller for his commitment to prioritizing the development of our workforce pipeline so we can continue in providing care for our aging population.”
Yaw Bill limiting firefighter exposure to PFAS, safeguarding environment passes full SenateHARRISBURG – A bill establishing statewide uniform requirements restricting the use of Class B firefighting foams containing added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for training purposes and testing was approved Tuesday by the full Senate, according to prime sponsor Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
Senate Bill 302, known as the Firefighting Foam Management Act, would restrict the use of foam containing PFAS chemicals beginning July 1, 2022 and direct the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), in consultation with the state fire commissioner, to assist firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to transition to the use of Class B firefighting foam that does not contain a PFAS chemical. The legislation would not impact the continued use of firefighting foams during emergency situations.
“Firefighters can face an extremely higher level of PFAS exposure compared to other emergency responders,” Yaw said. “PFAS contamination is a national public health challenge, and this bill is a commonsense response, which has already been adopted by many states. This bill will undoubtedly protect firefighters moving forward, while also safeguarding our ground and surface water from contamination.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals. PFAS have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the globe, including in the United States since the 1940s. PFOA and PFOS have been the most extensively produced and studied of these chemicals. Both chemicals are very persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don’t break down and they can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects.
If approved, Pennsylvania would follow Colorado, Kentucky, Virginia and Washington that have enacted laws banning the use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting foams. The measure now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Treasurer Garrity calls on President Biden and Secretary Yellen to protect banking privacyHARRISBURG — Treasurer Stacy Garrity joined a coalition of 23 state treasurers, auditors, and financial officers calling on President Joe Biden and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to dismiss proposals that would require private banks and credit unions to report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) account flows valued at more than $600.
“This unprecedented grab of personal banking information from both business and personal accounts is a threat to Americans’ financial security and to the community banking industry so many rely on,” Garrity said. “Not only would this create massive privacy concerns, it would bring enormous administrative burdens to the banks and credit unions who will be forced to comply with such unnecessary mandates.”
The scheme, which is part of the Biden Administration’s $3.5 trillion American Families Plan’s revenue proposal, would open the door to allowing the IRS to monitor the private banking activity of more than 100 million Americans.
The Pennsylvania Bankers Association, the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers, and the CrossState Credit Union Association all oppose the proposal.
“This would be one of the largest infringements of data privacy in our nation’s history and is a direct assault on law abiding private citizens’ financial disclosures,” the letter states. Moreover, “[t]here are no guardrails in place to prevent any abuse of this information by the IRS or other government actors. … We urge you to consider the negative impacts this initiative would have on individuals and small businesses in all of our communities, along with the negative impact on local financial institutions.”
