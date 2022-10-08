Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy

Pennsylvania Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter meets with nursing home staff on Aug. 12, 2021, to discuss a new COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

 Commonwealth Media Services

While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink.

Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.