HARRISBURG – Hosting a hearing based on an issue that has dominated years of work by representatives and advocates in the room, the House Majority Policy Committee heard from testifiers detailing the need to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania.

“It’s long, long past the time for the General Assembly to raise the wage … the time for action was yesterday,” said home health care worker Genale Rambler in detailing the crisis many workers are facing. “The General Assembly should be responsible to workers like me so that we can earn a living wage. All we want to be able to do is take care of our families.”