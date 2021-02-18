Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing for an investigation of the Commonwealth’s Department of Health following one that led to the discovery of a large number of unreported COVID-19-related deaths of nursing home residents in New York State earlier this month.
In a letter sent to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday that was signed by eight Republican representatives including Bradford County’s Rep. Fred Keller (R-12), legislators asked Shapiro for “a report on guidance issued by the state DOH that called for admittance of COVID-19 positive individuals in long-term care facilities.”
Republican’s petition for Shapiro to open an investigation of the Pennsylvania DOH comes in light of a report published recently by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office “that concluded nursing home fatalities were undercounted by up to 50 percent in the state.”
“One of the primary causes of the large number of nursing home fatalities in New York was the state government’s order that nursing homes admit COVID-19 positive individuals,” the letter to Shapiro stated.
The letter pointed out that the PA DOH issued a guideline similar to New York’s policy on March 18 of last year, which “requir(ed) that nursing homes allow new admissions and re-admissions, including individuals that had been diagnosed with COVID-19.”
“Public reporting from PA DOH indicates that more than half of the COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania have been attributable to nursing and personal home care populations,” the letter relayed. “We have heard from many Pennsylvanians that are concerned with the state policies that put nursing and personal care home facility residents at risk.”
The letter also questioned if Shapiro plans to offer a public report similar to the one published by the New York State Attorney General’s office and what the Attorney General’s plan is “to ensure that all publicly available information on this important topic is reliable and accurate.”
This most recent letter from members of the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation comes after another the group sent to Shapiro’s office last summer “seeking formal insight on the impact of Governor (Tom) Wolf’s nursing home guidance.”
“Last March, the Pennsylvania DOH issued guidance requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-positive patients. Today, more than half of the state’s COVID fatalities have occurred in nursing homes. Pennsylvanians have every right to be concerned about the effects of the (Governor Tom Wolf) Administration’s policies regarding these facilities,” Keller stated in a press release on Wednesday.
“After the shocking revelation of Governor (Andrew) Cuomo’s failed nursing home cover-up, I join my colleagues in urging AG Shapiro to conduct a similar investigation into the policies that put Pennsylvania seniors living in long-term care facilities at risk,” he continued.
