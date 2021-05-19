Republicans face some contests in local races

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Bradford County’s unofficial Municipal Primary Election results were in, with a handful of those running on the Republican ticket for leadership positions facing competition.
Many of the Republicans who were clear winners Tuesday appear likely to face no Democratic opposition in November’s Municipal General Election unless a write-in candidate accepts the party’s nomination.
In Asylum Township, one vote separated Donald Johnson, Jr. and Jack Tuttle II in the race for a six-year supervisor term. Johnson had 73 votes while Tuttle had 72.
Athens Borough had two contested Republican races. For mayor, Francis Skipp Roupp beat former council President William Cotton 166 to 74 for the nomination, while two borough council nominations were pretty clear cut with JoAnne Polzella bringing in 183 votes and Anthony Smith earning 149 votes. With the nomination to pursue one other council seat up for grabs, Jeffrey Nason and Patrick Cotton tied with 126 votes.
In Athens Township, incumbents Tressa C. Heffron and Alan Burgess earned the Republican nomination with 263 votes and 260 votes respectively, while Matthew E. Wayman earned 230 votes.
Current Canton Borough Mayor Richard B. Porter, Sr. was defeated by fellow Republican Dean Vanderpool, 117 to 83, while the outcome of a contested borough council race for three four-year terms appeared less clear. Of those listed on the ballot, incumbent Lynette D. Ambruch received the most votes with 94 while Robert E. Johnson, IV received the second most with 87. Brian Koval and incumbent Alyssa J. Packard tied with 81, while William Mosher brought in 68. However, there are also 92 write-in votes that will have to be identified.
In Litchfield Township, Republican Kevin Merrill will face Democrat William Zurn for a six-year supervisor term after Merrill beat fellow Republican Andrew A. Tiffany 135 to 91.
Jenny M. Payne beat fellow Republican Lori Kepner for a six-year Rome Township Supervisor term 104 to 82.
Springfield Township had two contested supervisor races. Randy L. Watson beat Rodney Voorhees for a six-year-term, 104 to 72, setting up a November contest against Democrat incumbent Clarence Guthrie. Incumbent William Angove received the most votes in the race for a two-year-term with 81, beating out Watson who had 66 and Voorhees who had 47.
In Towanda Borough’s Third Ward, recently appointed council members Michelle V. Hatch and Gary Parks went before Republican voters, with Parks earning 74 votes while Hatch brought in 50 votes four the four-year term.
In Wells Township, Republican Gavin Snyder beat Fred J. Vitarius 100 to 97 for a six-year supervisor position, while 11 write-in ballots were filed on the Democrat side.
A four-year term on the Sayre School Board brought a strong turnout of write-in votes, with Jenny Riley, Jaimee Alsing, and Felicia Kmetz each promoting write-in campaigns prior to Tuesday’s election. Although a breakdown of write-in totals isn’t immediately available, there were 467 write-in votes cast in the Democratic race while incumbent Ronald Cole received 354 and former Business Manager Samuel Moore received 150. On the Republican side, there were 651 write-in voted while Cole received 525 and Moore received 236.
For the Troy Area School District Region Three School Director position, a four-year term, Kelsey McNeal beat incumbent Darren Roy on both sides of the ticket, 313 to 209 in the Republican race and 74 to 51 on the Democratic race.
In all, 10,411 ballots were cast Tuesday in Bradford County, with 2,353 of them Democratic, 7,607 Republican, and 451 non-partisan due to the state referendums that those who were not registered to either major political party could still weigh in on.
We’ll have full unofficial election results in Thursday’s print edition of The Daily Review.
