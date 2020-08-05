SAYRE — Sayre School Board President Pete Quattrini released a statement last month in response to the latest contention regarding the district’s Redskin mascot, saying a potential change to the name wouldn’t be on any meeting agendas for the near future as the district concentrates on bringing students and staff back to school safely amidst COVID-19.
But some in the district want the issue to remain at the forefront, and approached the school board Monday to urge board members to at least vote on the matter.
Resident and alumnus Kimberly Firestine, who said she represented more than 2,000 others, outlined a variety of professional expertise among those calling for change that are willing to help the district through a possible transition.
“We are ready to create a path forward through the retirement of this mascot that is both financially responsible and possible for the Sayre Area School District,” she explained. “We’re not asking for you to erase this immediately, we are asking you to make the decision to vote. Voting to remove these racial names and depictions demonstrates care for students, their education, and addresses institutionalized racism wherever it exists. This is an opportunity for the SASD to demonstrate true leadership in education and to model what it looks like to grow from our mistakes. It is possible to have this conversation and plan for a pandemic at the same time as we’ve seen across the United States.”
Resident and alumnus Sarah Flenders provided several suggestions that she said would be true to the borough’s history, as written by alumnus Alexander Moliski in an online article, “5 Better and More Ethical Names For the Sayre ‘Redskins.’” These suggestions include the Sayre Steamers, Sayre Express, and Sayre Conductors in reference to the area’s history with the railroad; the Sayre Rapids and Sayre Union in recognition of the Valley and the Susquehanna River; and the Sayre Serpents in reference to the medical symbol, the Rod of Asclepius, and Guthrie’s major presence.
“Any of these are realistic to do and we have a team of people who are ready to do it,” Flenders added.
In addition to the alumni and community members pushing for a mascot name change, Flenders said they also have the support of the Coalition of Natives and Allies, the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media, and activist Amanda Blackhorse.
“In order for us to be leaders in our community, which is what I’ve always known Sayre to be, we need to ask ourselves, ‘Are we truly honoring Sayre with a mascot that is racist?’” she added, while noting changes that have been taking place with the former Washington Redskins football team and discussions that are starting in schools such as Watkins Glen, which currently identifies as the Senecas.
Firestine said Sayre’s use of its mascot violates the district’s education and discrimination policies, as well as policies in place with the PIAA and Northern Tier League.
“Until the mascot is removed the Change the Mascot movement will persist in our efforts and exhaust all available resources to ensure the eventual retirement of the r-word and correlating imagery,” said Firestine.
Although district officials didn’t respond to the comments during Monday’s meeting. Quattrini’s said in his previous statement, “We are committed to addressing important issues of equity and inclusivity to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming educational environment for the students and families we serve.”
He added, “Our administrative team will continue to review all practices in the district, including our curriculum, through the lens of diversity, inclusion and finding opportunities to enhance the educational experience. Any matters identified through this process as needing review will be open for input and discussion in a way that unites our tight-knit community.”
A Change.org petition to change the name had garnered 2,433 signatures as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while another petition to maintain the Redskin name had brought in 1,858 signatures to date.
