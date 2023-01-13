generic crime

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at a Windham Township residence within the past month that involves the theft of multiple items.

Troopers were called to a residence on Battle Creek Road for a reported theft between Dec. 10, 2022 to Jan. 10, 2023 around 9:12 a.m., according to the police report.

