WINDHAM TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at a Windham Township residence within the past month that involves the theft of multiple items.
Troopers were called to a residence on Battle Creek Road for a reported theft between Dec. 10, 2022 to Jan. 10, 2023 around 9:12 a.m., according to the police report.
The total value of all the stolen items is around $12,700, police said. The items include a 17 foot TSB 171SC fishing boat with a motor valued at $10,000, a black Dri-Doc boat trailer worth $2,000 and a cuckoo clock valued at $700.
Authorities have categorized the incident as a burglary of a residential by force, the police report shows.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
Philip
