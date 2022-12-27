Residents encouraged to provide broadband data corrections

Reviewing and correcting Federal Communications Commission data on internet coverage would help government and non-government entities track and determine where to invest in infrastructure like fiber optic cables and cellphone towers.

 Photo Provided

It’s been one year since the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) was established to help Pennsylvania manage federal stimulus dollars to expand cellular and internet coverage across the state.

Responsible for developing a statewide broadband plan, the PBDA works to determine what areas are in most need of the more than $378 million in funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for broadband expansion.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.