Residents encouraged to provide broadband data corrections

It’s been one year since the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) was established to help Pennsylvania manage federal stimulus dollars to expand cellular and internet coverage across the state.
Responsible for developing a statewide broadband plan, the PBDA works to determine what areas are in most need of the more than $378 million in funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for broadband expansion.
Currently, much of its data is pulled from the Federal Communications Commission, which released a coverage map in November. From now until Jan. 13, residents can go online to the coverage map, review the information, and if needed challenge the FCC’s assumptions around coverage.
There, individuals can look up their locations and see a list of providers of fixed (internet) and mobile broadband at that locations. They can then follow instructions on the site to “challenge” if there is wrong or out-of-date information provided.
In a statement, State Representative Clint Owlett (R-68) said, “…accurate data is needed regarding where internet connectivity is lacking so we can maximize federal dollars received to address the problem.”
Owlett encouraged his constituents in his area of representation, Tioga and the western half of Bradford County, to review the map for inaccuracies.
In his statement, Owlett also encouraged constituents of his and neighboring representative Tina Pickett (R-110) to continue bringing their concerns regarding Frontier Communications to their respective offices as they share complaints with the state Office of Consumer Advocate.
The Penn State Extension has also been working on its own coverage map in order to verify the accuracy of the FCC maps. Residents can go onto the site and look at additional information regarding their area,such as cellular tower locations, census data, and school district boundaries.
The PBDA has representation from the Pennsylvania legislature as well as several state departments as well as the Public Utilities Commission and the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. They noted that their goal is to provide all Pennsylvania residents with the ability to secure fast and reliable mobile and internet service. Reliable service data will help them determine where to allocate funds for infrastructure and services. Their State Broadband Plan was updated in November, and can be found at decd.pa.gov/download/statewide-broadband-plan.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
