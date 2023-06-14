TOWANDA — The Towanda Fire Department served as the site a public hearing on June 7 regarding complaints against Frontier Communications.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission hosted the Towanda hearing that included multiple residents of the Northern Tier testifying on their experiences with the company’s services.
There were also hearings on June 6 at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex and on June 8 at Tunkhannock’s Triton Hose Company. A town hall was also previously held on Feb. 16 at the Wysox firehall that included a crowd of over 100 people.
In January, the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate and Office of Small Business Advocate filed a Joint Complaint with PUC against Frontier Communications. This was due to hundreds of Frontier customers submitting informal complaints about the company’s services. The complaints were sent to state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110), Clint Owlett (R-68) and Martin Causer (R-67). Customers have expressed issues with extended and recurring outages, line noise and difficulty reaching consumer services representatives, according to PUC.
At the Towanda hearing, Bradford County Public Safety Director Matt Williams testified about his agency’s telecommunications findings. He stated that BCPS used a Community Survey with 615 total responses. The survey results showed 31% of respondents identified telecommunications as an issue, according to Williams. There were 49% that said telecommunication services was poor, while 40% expressed a desire to see more diverse and competitive telecommunications networks.
Williams stated that Frontier refused to maintain a reliable communication system. He expressed that repeated outages have put the public at risk because they cannot call 911 during emergencies.
“In summary, these public surveys characterized Frontier as a monopoly that was both unresponsive and unreliable,” Williams said.
The hearing also featured multiple residents detailing their negative experiences with Frontier.
Marion Kay Moore of New Albany stated that she has encountered issues with Frontier services for the last eight years. In April 2016, Frontier representatives visited her to discuss service issues, which she described was a sign of good faith. Eight years later, service continues to be poor. She stated that service interruptions have risen and outages last days. She described phone and internet service is a matter of life and death, especially if outages occur.
One night, a technician visited her home and stated that it was too late to do repairs and he would arrive the next day, but he never did. It takes weeks for technicians to arrive and when they make fixes, the problem arises hours after the alleged fix.
She pays almost over $100 for phone and internet services. Moore feels that she is almost never compensated for outages. Her router has been unplugged for almost three weeks because served went out the last time she plugged it in. She is still paying for phone and internet despite the router being unplugged.
“Being a service provider, they have a responsibility to provide a service that we can rely on, and if they cannot meet the commitment, then they need to be making adjustments on their infrastructure and offering incentives to customers for when their service is down,” Moore said. “It is our hope that by coming together as many voices, the individual has a chance to be heard and given the level of attention that is needed to rectify this situation.”
Judi Segebarth of Stevensville described Frontier’s services in Bradford County as “depraved indifference.” From April 22 to May 22, she had no internet and phone services. This caused her to cancel a spinal surgery because she could not contact her doctor. Although phone services have returned, she is still without internet. At one time, she called Frontier repeatedly after driving eight miles to Wyalusing to gain a connection.
“While talking to the representatives on my cell phone in a parking lot in my car, I had to repeatedly [tell] the representatives that I could not go home and troubleshoot. I didn’t have phone or Internet.”
She stated that her last Frontier bill was three times higher than her typical bill despite having no internet or phone service for a month. Specifically, she stated that the bill increased from $120 to $324.13. She stated that Frontier told her that the charges included 77 multiple daily calls to directory assistance. On May 3, there were 14 directory assistance calls that charged $2.49 per minute. Segebarth added that she lost her internet connection for three months in 2018.
Warren Center resident Audrey Cranner stated that she currently has no cell phone service and has had service issues for over two decades. She experienced a recent outage in which Frontier representatives told her that an appointment for a technician would take around three weeks to happen. She was without phone service for 54 days. Cranner called and asked for credit and Frontier representatives stated that she could obtain a $22 credit. She stated that a friend with health issues has lived with her since November 2022.
Wyalusing resident Cathleen Keeney has had slow Internet from Frontier for around five years. Inconsistent service arises due to rainy or snowy weather. According to Keeney, Frontier representatives told her that equipment on a nearby pole was old and not designed to carry fast internet. On March 4, 2022, Frontier sent her a letter stating that she needed to upgrade to faster speed and pay more than her $40 monthly bill.
In 2023, Frontier’s tech support told her via phone call that her modem needed to be checked by a technician. Keeney made seven different appointments starting March 23 and each time a technician never arrived. Oftentimes, she or her husband received cell phone messages stating that work was completed despite it never happening.
Dushore resident Donald Cicero stated that he is a registered nurse who relies on Frontier’s service for EMS calls. He stated that phone service has been scratchy and difficult to hear for years, especially during windy or wet weather events. Service has previously taken weeks to return. He currently has no cell phone service at his home.
The week before Memorial Day, he lost service and Frontier representatives over-the-phone stated that the issue was not a central problem. However, he received a text message 10 minutes later stating that it was a central problem and Frontier was working on it. That incident was an example of how poor communication is within Frontier, Cicero expressed.
“We need people to stand up for rural Pennsylvania,” Cicero said. “My question is do we find this acceptable? Does Frontier find this acceptable? If the folks who are here from Frontier lived in Sullivan County without cell service and relied on their Frontier line, would they find that service acceptable or would it immediately get fixed because they live here?”
The June 6 event was split into two hearings with one at 2 p.m. and the second one at 6 p.m.
