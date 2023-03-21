Residents want more testing – and attention – after train derailment

A train moves through Beaver County, Pennsylvania, a few miles from the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

(The Center Square) – More than a month after the East Palestine train derailment and Norfolk Southern’s decision to burn vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, Pennsylvania residents want more information — and more attention from state leaders.

In western Pennsylvania – a few miles from East Palestine, Ohio – residents spoke of the need for independent analysis and expanding the testing area to ensure water and soil quality. They also want a more proactive approach from the many state and federal alphabet agencies in the area.