Pennsylvanians are being warned about scam calls that claim to be raising money for the families of Pennsylvania State Police troopers Martin F. Mack and Branden T. Sisca, who were recently killed on I-95 South in Philadelphia.
“As Pennsylvanians look to support the families of the fallen Pennsylvania State Troopers who were tragically killed on Monday morning, scammers may be taking advantage of your generosity,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “This kind of scam is not only despicable – it’s against the law. These scams are not only to get your hard earned dollars meant to go to a good cause, but a way to steal your personal information. Report these scams to my office by calling (717) 783-2853 or on our website.”
Shapiro reminded residents that the only organization that officially serves Pennsylvania state troopers is the Pennsylvania State Trooper Association, and the organization doesn’t perform fundraising over the telephone.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of these troopers can do so by visiting www.troopershelpingtroopers.org.
