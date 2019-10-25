Responders get Act 13 boost to help with operations

Fire and EMS responders from throughout Bradford County will each receive $10,000 from the Act 13 impact fee, with awards of $2,500 to be distributed to six agencies outside of the county’s borders that help local residents.
The Bradford County Commissioners approved the donation during their meeting Thursday. Commissioner Doug McLinko said with nearly $400,000 being donated to first responders in all this year, it brings the amount they’ve been able to donate from the impact fee to more than $2 million over the years.
“We’re so blessed to be able to do this each year,” said McLinko.
For Towanda Fire Department Chief Bill “Chili” Roof, the donation allows the department to update truck and firefighter equipment that they could not otherwise afford with their small budget.
“This means a lot to me,” said Roof. “ … And it’s been going on for years, so it has really helped a lot.”
Commissioner Daryl Miller said it’s the least they could do given the efforts these volunteers put forth, not only to keep their communities safe, but also to raise money to keep their operations going.
“And hopefully we can continue to do it for you,” he added.
Big Elm, Dushore, Laceyville, Little Meadows, Meshoppen, and Millerton fire departments will each receive the smaller $2,500 donation in recognition of their work supporting Bradford County responders from across county lines.
Despite the help that these donations can provide, Commissioner Ed Bustin said these agencies continue to deal with the challenge of bringing in new volunteers.
Roof believes a big part of the issue deals with the 180 hours of training that’s required “to just hang onto a hose.”
“That’s a lot of time. People have families, people go to school. It’s hard. It’s really hard. And I understand it,” said Roof, adding that keeping up with training can also be tough for current volunteers as they continue getting older.
According to county Public Safety Director Bob Barnes, as the county pursues recruitment and retention efforts, there’s also a push to localize training as much as possible to lessen the burden of responders staying current.
“When you have a business that’s trying to take your life every time you go into work, you can’t replace the training,” said Barnes. “It can’t be sidestepped. If we can alleviate some of the time spent by the volunteers in fundraising through the grant process, and allow more time for training and to provide training facilities, then we are meeting our objectives.”
Both Bustin and Roof pointed out that there are many other ways people can help their local fire companies, such as through fundraising, grounds maintenance, or traffic control, for example, that don’t require the extensive firefighter training.
“There’s always something you can do,” Roof said.
As part of Thursday’s announcement, the commissioners were joined by fire representatives from Athens Township, Athens Borough, Towanda, Wysox, Monroeton, and Greater Valley EMS.
“It’s important that the public knows who you are and that you’re here serving in all hours of the day and night, whether it’s raining or snowing, or slippery or dry, or hot or cold,” McLinko said to the representatives. “I know I certainly appreciate it.”
