Restaurant inspections? Pa. now has an app for that

Those about how a dining establishment might rate with state inspectors can no curious w download a free mobile app to make that information easily accessible.
Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the launch of EatSafePA Wednesday alongside the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association.
“Food safety is our top priority, it affects all Pennsylvanians,” said Redding. “EatSafePA gives Pennsylvanians easy access to the latest restaurant inspections no matter where they are in the commonwealth, allowing them to dine with confidence.”
Those using EatSafePA can either utilize their device’s location services or manually search for a restaurant, business name, city, or zip code. The app is available through the Apple App Store for iPhone or the Google Play Store for Android.
The Department of Agriculture oversees 45,000 food establishments including restaurants, fair vendors, grocery stores, school cafeterias, and farm markets, as well as 6,000 food manufacturing or storage facilities. Inspections are performed when these establishments first open or change ownership, if they are remodeled, or if there is a public complaint. Unannounced inspections are also performed annually, according to the department.
Around 48 million people become sick from foodborne diseases across the country each year, officials noted.
“At the end of the day, it’s about transparency,” added Redding, “everyone deserves to know that the food they consume is prepared safely and isn’t coming with a side of illness-inducing bacteria.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.