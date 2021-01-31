Restroom unit floats off hill at Round Top Park

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – A restroom unit in the area of the ATV trail at Round Top Park is floating off the ground from tank flooding in the first winter it’s gone through.
Athens Township Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Richard Bean told the supervisors on Wednesday night that the unit which was just purchased last year as part of a grant that the Parks commission received from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for trails is tilting.
Bean noted that there’s no damage to the unit and all that he believes Solid Ground Services, Inc. in Troy, needs to do is dig up underneath it and lay more gravel to allow water to run off.
“Either it was engineered wrong or they didn’t do it right,” he said. “They’re a real good company and I know they’ll fix it good.”
President of Solid Ground, Krystle Bristol, said that the tilt is not from ice, and that it’s a result of the unit being built in a hole and being flooded by the excess precipitation from the December Nor’Easter and rain that followed.
She explained that the unit had been built across from the airfield and away from the parking lot at the entrance of the ATV trail to avoid having to clear any more trees and take away from the beauty of the park.
“Unfortunately, where the restroom is located, there wasn’t space for a drain to be installed under it, so it wasn’t part of the design,” she said. “There were a couple factors into play, but I think just the amount of water we got from the four feet of snowmelt and then the two inches of rain we got on top of it flooded that hole that it was in.”
She added that three feet of clean stone had been installed under the unit and that it should have drained the water – but it didn’t.
VP of Solid Ground and Krystle’s husband, Kyle Bristol, said that the structure was designed and installed to manufacturers specifications and was completely bedded in a washed pea gravel.
“Due to its specific location, it was overwhelmed by the unusual weather pattern,” he said.
“We installed another one of these restrooms in the third phase of the park expansion that is down on the lower level and there hasn’t been any problems with that and it was designed the same way by the same engineer,” Krystle said.
They explained that the unit has risen off the ground since the hollow tank it sits on has been flooded with water and airspace.
To fix the tilt, Kyle said that Solid Ground may create a path through the woods to put a trench in and reset the structure or add a drain to that spot, although there’s no confirmed plan for a permanent fix at this time.
