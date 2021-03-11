Retiring Athens Township secretary recognized by Pickett

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Longtime Athens Township Secretary Robin Smith received a surprise Tuesday as state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) showed up to the municipal building to honor her before her retirement next week.
Smith will be stepping down from the job on Wednesday after more than 21 years in the role.
“I can’t imagine there has been many people who have done that, both supervisor and secretary, and of course, as we were all agreeing (earlier), who keeps the whole thing rolling? The secretary is that person who keeps everything in place, makes everything happen and knows what comes next,” Pickett told Smith during the presentation.
Pickett praised Smith for her dedication to Athens Township and for helping the township run so well over the past two decades.
“Athens Township has done a phenomenal job of being a smooth operating township. It’s just been a joy, it really has, to know when we call up and ask a question about something that Robin is there and she’s going to answer it for us,” Pickett said. “It’s just been a wonderful, wonderful pleasure.”
Pickett told Smith that she was not only thanking her personally, but was also honoring her on behalf of the entire Pennsylvania House of Representatives as she presented Smith with a proclamation.
“It’s a real honor, a real pleasure to be able to represent the House of Representatives to just say thank you. Thank you so much. We totally appreciate you. We admire everything that you’ve done for this township, everything that you’ve done for this community and we just wanted to take a minute to say it’s Robin Smith Day,” Pickett said.
Smith thanked Pickett for the honor and said she is confident the township will continue to run smoothly.
“I have no qualms about leaving because I’m leaving it in very capable hands,” Smith said. “Thank you so much ... Thank you everyone.”
