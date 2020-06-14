Retiring Wysox postmaster gave her all

“It’s been a good run, but I’m ready to move on,” says Wysox Postmaster Penny Horton, who will be stepping down as the chief administrator there at the end of June after 30 years of service with the United States Postal Service. Her official date of retirement is June 16, but, as has been the case with this dedicated “servant” throughout her career, she is, once again, going above and beyond the call of duty.
The Post Office, more than ever, is a business facing competition from all sides, but in the eyes of Penny Brown Palmer, who has worked side by side with the Horton as clerk for many of those 30 years, the Wysox postmaster sees herself as a servant to her customers.
“Smiles go a long way with all of us,” says Palmer. “You have to be a servant, and that’s the beginning of a covenant with those we serve.”
Horton would probably have preferred to go gently into the good night of retirement, but her closest working companion would have nothing of that.
“Penny Horton is probably the best manager around, and I’ve worked with a lot of them,” said Palmer. “She has helped make this a joyful ride for me and for so many of our customers who appreciate what we do at this post office.”
The little post office on the Golden Mile of Wysox Township has a personality of its own, thanks to the “two Pennys” and the dedication to service instilled there.
“People have had a lot of fun with that over the years,” said Palmer, a Penny with thoughts to share about her boss and longtime associate. “We’ve been called ‘Pennys from heaven’ or they’ll say, ‘Today, we’re getting our two cents worth.’” And, no, you don’t have to be a Penny to work there.
Penny Horton’s three decades of dedication to postal customers in Wysox and elsewhere didn’t begin until 1990 after the Towanda native spent the first few years after graduating from high school working in a doctor’s office, followed by employment with a food service and ultimately a number of years with the Wysox Pharmacy. As a regular patron at the Wysox Post Office, It looked like interesting work and, as a people person, it presented an opportunity for customer service.
Embarking on a New CareerOne day Horton asked the Wysox postmaster at the time, the late Jerome O’Keefe, what she needed to do to qualify for a job there. She knew that the pay and benefits were good with the Postal Service, but she had no college degree and wasn’t sure what kind of resumé she would need to land the job.
“He told me I should go and take a test,” she recalled, which she did and, passing the test, she was assigned to work as a clerk with Postmaster Mabel Gamble at the Wyalusing Post Office. Gamble retired in September of 1992, and Horton filled in there until the end of October 1992 when she was transferred to Wysox. For the ensuing six years she gained a lot of experience there, as well as clerking in post offices wherever they needed someone, including Towanda, Rome and New Albany.
“It was really a learning experience,” she recalled recently. “I think that’s the best thing you could possibly do, because you learned from different postmasters and other clerks — the ins and outs of everything.”
Her wealth of experience in different settings must have impressed the right people, because in 1998, Penny Horton was promoted to Wysox Postmaster (the title for male or female), where she would work with one clerk and carriers on two delivery routes. Two months later, in December of 1998, Penny Palmer was hired as clerk. It was the beginning of two decades together, interrupted only when Palmer transferred to Sayre for a span of fewer than two years before returning to Wysox. Clerks in most of the rural post offices in the Northern Tier counties are part-time positions, and transfers often occur in quest of increased hours.
One of the first things Horton had to do after taking over as Wysox Postmaster was cut one demanding mail delivery route down to two.
Putting An Accent on Customer ServiceCustomer service has always been the priority, and Horton misses the contact with customers that she has enjoyed in the past due to job description changes. That’s because she has had to spend a greater portion of her time on the computer and other administrative demands that keep her away from the customer counter.
“I’m only allowed to work so many hours a day in clerk duties, and I really miss that,” she opined. “I miss being here working side by side and the contests. We’d compete over who had the most business in a day and it was fun.”
There has clearly been a dramatic decrease in mail business, because people don’t write letters the way they used to, relying on email, social media and video conferencing for real-time personal and business communication. Income Tax deadline day, April 15, used to be huge with last-minute income tax return mailings. Taxpayers also came into the post office for tax forms and other IRS literature. So much is done online now. That also explains the catalogues no longer available there.
The future is in package delivery, because delivery of packaged goods still requires physical transport and delivery.
“It’s all about revenue like any other business. We can see the mail volume is way down, if not the packages,” Horton explained, adding that “we have been made that way” due to diminished funding and subsidization for the beleaguered postal service.
It is coincidental, perhaps even ironic, that the Wysox Postmaster had to complete her last six months of service at a unique time in history when customers have been kept at bay.
“My true love is my customers. I just tolerate the back-office stuff because it has to be done,” she said. And yet she remains convinced that customer service is important even as technology and, more recently, a pandemic have disrupted and restructured that service.
Small Courtesies Important“Our community appreciates that, and they come back because of that,” she believes.
The “other Penny” agrees, suggesting that “we do a little bit more for them than we probably are supposed to.” She also believes that small courtesies like saying, “Can I help you?” to someone who needs assistance or seems confused is important.
Horton took over the Wysox Post Office (she is also responsible for the LeRaysville Post Office as administrative postmaster) and became something of a “Jack of all trades,” as she’s been called, by self-teaching through computerization, adapting to technology and even performing maintenance: “If a doorknob comes off the back door, I have to put it back on if I want to go home.”
When the coronavirus struck and a Plexiglass separation was required at the service counter, she and husband, Jeff, went the distance and installed a supersized version.
“We have the most beautiful Plexiglass protection of any office in the area,” Palmer proclaims.
Horton has given her all to her job for three decades. As postmaster she stood guard and protected equipment as flood waters raged around the building during the 2000 flood, not retreating until the water started coming under the back door and water was up to the bottom of her car door parked outside. She couldn’t get to the nearby fire hall because of the flooding water, so she drove it to higher ground at the elementary school and walked back.
“I was driving and walking through high water,” she said with a shrug. “All the things I’ve warned employees not to do.”
It had indeed been a “good run” for Horton, as well as for her customers in Wysox. Now she says “I’m ready go to the next chapter,” do some traveling and spend time with her family, making good on a promise to her father to take care of her mother.
“We say, ‘It if fits, we ship,’” Palmer said, parroting the U.S. Postal Service slogan. “It fits for Penny, so she’s shipping out.”
