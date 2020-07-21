CANTON — Canton Warrior officials are preparing the “Warrior Way” of returning to school next month amid the COVID-19 pandemic and government mandates surrounding it.
Canton Area School District Superintendent Eric Briggs has published a video to the district’s web page to introduce community members to what the school’s August return may look like with information regarding social distancing and mask restrictions.
Canton’s original 2020-2021 school year health and safety plan required updates following Governor Tom Wolf’s July mandate that all Pennsylvanians must wear masks any time they leave their home.
Briggs stated that in order to comply with Wolf’s mandate, Canton students and staff will be required to wear masks at school any time they are not able to stay six feet away from another individual.
Canton Area School District is in the process of attempting to arrange lunch rooms and classrooms in such a way that social distancing requirements can be met, according to Briggs, though he noted that doing so, especially for Canton Elementary School students and teachers is a large challenge due to space limitations and the nature of younger students being in closer proximity.
Briggs explained that students with medical issues like respiratory problems, mental health problems or disabilities, as well as any student unable to remove it without assistance, will not be required to have to wear masks. No documentation will be required.
Anyone working with students with hearing impairments or anyone that requires to have the mouth visible for communication will not be required to wear face masks but the use of face shields are recommended.
Canton athletes will also be required to wear face coverings unless they are outside and can stay six feet apart, Briggs said.
Briggs explained that athletes will not be required to wear masks when social distancing requirements can be met or when they are “actively engaged in workouts or competitions” but must be worn on sidelines, in dugouts, etc.
Conversation stirred during the Canton School Board’s June meeting as to whether spectators will be allowed to attend sports this year as the state mandate still restricts outdoor activities to attendance of less than 250 people.
No decision has yet been released regarding spectators and while some board members questioned if it was possible to disregard the limit of people, Solicitor Cassie Blaney advised against it as the district could face legal ramifications.
Currently, Canton plans to continue to transport students to school utilizing normal busing patterns, but will require all individuals to wear masks, according to Briggs.
Briggs said that all Canton teachers will need to create remote learning plans, as while the district is currently hoping to allow all students to return to school five days a week, remote learning will be necessary if Wolf issues another lockdown similar to the school closure in March or Bradford County was required to return to the Red Phase of reopening.
In an online parent survey made available to adults with children who attend Canton Area School District, out of 204 parents who participated, six families stated that they would need technology in order for their student to learn remotely.
A total of 142 (70 percent) of parents stated that they would be comfortable sending students to school with social distancing measures in place, and 74 parents stated they would not need to utilize school district transportation, according to Briggs.
When asked which “hybrid option” of remote learning and face-to-face instruction parents would prefer with options including a split week and every other week schedule, parents were evenly divided.
“I’m here to tell you that almost to the percentage any hybrid option I’m going to upset 75 percent of the community based on this sampling of people because the four choices were all right around 25 percent,” Briggs said. “So their message is clear to me, they want us to return to as close as normal as we can come the fall.”
Briggs stated that the district is working to create potential internet “hotspots” in case remote learning is necessary but that of the less than 50 families that stated they do not currently have internet access only eight reside outside of Canton Borough and thus could utilize the district’s internet connection.
Camp Susque will also serve as a wifi hotspot, according to Briggs.
Briggs stated that more information regarding Canton’s reopening plan will be released as the school year approaches.
