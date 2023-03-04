HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania collected $2.8 billion in General Fund revenue in February, which was $351.8 million, or 14.2 percent, more than anticipated, Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne reported today. Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $26.1 billion, which is $649.3 million, or 2.6 percent, above estimate.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.0 billion for February, $63.1 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $9.4 billion, which is $209.5 million, or 2.3 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in February was $1.2 billion, $81.2 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $10.4 billion, which is $135.4 million, or 1.3 percent, below estimate.
February corporation tax revenue of $303.8 million was $166.7 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $3.3 billion, which is $509.2 million, or 18.5 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $133.3 million, $16.3 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $984.8 million, which is $3.9 million, or 0.4 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $29.1 million for February, $18.5 million below estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $436.5 million, which is $62.3 million, or 12.5 percent, less than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $149.4 million for the month, $8.5 million above estimate. This brings the year-to-date total to $1.2 billion, which is $23.7 million, or 1.9 percent, below estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $49.8 million for the month, $34.5 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $434.3 million, which is $148.1 million, or 51.8 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $256.7 million for the month, $30.8 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $1.9 billion, which is $53.7 million, or 2.9 percent, above estimate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.