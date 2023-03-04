HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania collected $2.8 billion in General Fund revenue in February, which was $351.8 million, or 14.2 percent, more than anticipated, Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne reported today. Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $26.1 billion, which is $649.3 million, or 2.6 percent, above estimate.

Sales tax receipts totaled $1.0 billion for February, $63.1 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $9.4 billion, which is $209.5 million, or 2.3 percent, more than anticipated.