Review earns second in two Keystone Media Awards categories

The Daily Review earned second in two categories as part of the 2020 Keystone Media Awards.
Among multi-day newspapers with a 10,000 or less circulation, The Review was recognized in Breaking News for Coy Gobble and Matt Hicks’ coverage of the April 2019 wind damages that were later confirmed to be from an EF-1 tornado that had touched down in Sullivan County. Brian Frees was recognized in Sports Enterprise for his Taking on Challenges series in which he stepped out from behind the camera and tested his athletic abilities in variety of sports alongside some of the area’s young athletes.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect this year with the Keystone Press Awards and the Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors awards merging into the Keystone Media Awards contest, but we had some great work going in,” said Hicks, The Review’s editor-in-chief. “I’m glad to see The Daily Review continues to stand out among similar publications across the state. And even those on our staff who didn’t bring home awards this year have a lot to be proud of with their work.”
