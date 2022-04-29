The Keystone Media Awards have honored writing from The Daily Review once again.
In this year’s round of awards, announced Thursday by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, long-time Review freelancer Nancy Sharer and former staff writer Samantha Latos won first place in Breaking News for covering the unfortunate triple-fatal crash on Jan. 25, 2021 on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township. Sharer was able to get to the scene immediately and begin reporting, while staff writer Samantha Latos handled the follow-up details.
Sharer also received an honorable mention in the Personality Profile category for her Veterans Day feature “Fifteen years later: Wife, dad remember John Priestner.”
“Awards season is something we look forward to each year,” said Editor-in-Chief Matt Hicks. “With all of the challenges the field of journalism presents, it’s always good to receive recognition for our work.”
The Daily Review was included in Division IV, which is made up of multi-day publications with 10,000 or less readers.
