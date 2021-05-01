The Daily Review has once again been recognized among similar sized newspapers across Pennsylvania for its work throughout 2020.
On Thursday, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Foundation announced the winners of the 2021 Professional Keystone Media Awards. In Division IV, Staff Writer Brianne Ostrander earned second place in News Feature Story for “Flames can’t destroy faith, family“ and an honorable mention in Investigative Reporting for her story “Failure to act, intimidation among claims against Canton police chief and administrator; couple claims no wrongdoing.” In addition, Sports Editor Brian Fees earned second place in Sports Enterprise for his “Where Are They Now?” series that, as athletic events were cancelled due to the pandemic, helped fill the gap by featuring standout athletes from the area’s past. Steve Piatt also earned first place for his “Still Out There with Steve Piatt” column in the Sports/Outdoor Column category.
According to Editor-in-Chief Matt Hicks, awards season always brings a well-deserved spotlight on the work of the newspaper’s staff and contributors, even with the constant challenges of working in the public eye and the additional strain created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Bri, Brian, and Steve should be proud of their work, and we are extremely proud of them,” Hicks said.
“Even though this is Bri’s first time receiving awards for her work,” he added, “it’s been a long time coming.”
