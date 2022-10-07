RGGI: Pennsylvania leadership tale of opposition, support, and ambivalence

Workers change the equipment March 12, 2020, on the drilling platform at a Seneca Resources shale gas well drilling site in St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania.

 AP photo/Keith Srakocic

As Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro jostle each other to become Pennsylvania’s next governor, their energy policies diverge markedly — and significantly from current Gov. Tom Wolf.

While Mastriano has been enthusiastic in his support for the fossil fuel industry and opposition to Wolf’s plan for Pennsylvania to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Shapiro has distanced himself from RGGI while advocating support for fossil fuel and renewable energy.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.