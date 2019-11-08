The Athens Area High School inducted 64 juniors into the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society during a ceremony on Wednesday. Advisor Cheryl Stropko and Principal Corey Mosher also presented 62 senior Rho Kappa members with their honors cords, which they will wear at graduation. Officers of the local Rho Kappa chapter include President Ankitha Pamula, Vice President Matthew Nowacoski, Secretary Jesse Sumner, Treasurer Travis Jayne, Parliamentarian Krysta Manning, and Historian Thomas Toscano.