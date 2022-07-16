Rialto Theater continues comeback summer with mentalist performance

CANTON — Canton’s historic theater faced difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to it coming into possession of Rekindle The Spirit, a non-profit in Canton that has spent the summer bringing new purpose to the Rialto.
The Rialto celebrated a grand reopening under Rekindle on April 8, with a live concert by Lancaster-based band Big Fat Meanies. Since then, the theater has focused on providing a space for a variety of uses and events for Canton. Whereas the theater was largely just a movie venue before the pandemic, Rekindle and new theater manager Bridget Callahan have broadened the theater’s appeal.
The Rialto has hosted several live concerts, Girls Nights, and private parties this spring and summer. These events saw not just popcorn and soda available for purchase, but other concessions like wine slushies. The theater is also open to rent and regularly opens for locals to bring video game consoles to play on the big screen.
Now the theater will welcome a different kind of entertainment, as professional ‘mentalist’ Dustin Dean will come July 22 to dazzle residents.
A Syracuse local, Dean has been a fan of magic and illusion since he was young.
“I remember my mom got me a magic kit when I was six. I put on a god-awful show in the living room, but she loved it anyway,” Dean recalled.
Dean said his fascination with the psychology aspect of magic, how people are fooled by it, made him start to focus on that aspect of the act. Dean explains that while magic utilizes sleight of hand, mentalism utilizes ‘sleight of mind.’ Dean openly admits that he’s not a psychic, and he actually has a challenge open on his TikTok offering money to anyone who can prove they have psychic powers.
When asked what viewers can expect at his show, Dean said he is able to infer peoples thoughts and read their actions. Dean said he wants to take his viewers through a “roller coaster.”
“I don’t want to be too flat or too funny. I want to go between emotional to funny to personal and back” Dean said.
Dean said he is excited for the Canton crowd, noting his favorite part of a show is watching a dubious and nervous audience change their minds about the show.
Dean’s show is just another in a string of changes going on at the Rialto theater as they look to broaden their appeal for the western half of Bradford County. Tickets are on sale now for $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The show starts at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
