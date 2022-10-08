CANTON – The Western Bradford County Rialto Theatre is set to host a movie Scare-A-Thon on Halloween weekend.
According to Bridget Callahan, entertainment coordinator of the Canton-based theatre, the event will show six horror films and will be held on Saturday Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30.
“Everyone is really excited about [Scare-A-Thon] because we’ve never done anything like this before,” Callahan said. “All proceeds will benefit the Rialto Theatre and its programming. We’re hopeful it will help us bring in more events with a more diverse variety.”
The first showing is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. of Beetlejuice, a 1988 film starring Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, and Alec Baldwin and directed by Tim Burton. Children are welcome to attend this showing.
At 3 p.m. is the 1953 film House of Wax, starring Vincent Price. At 7 p.m., Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining is expected to fill the seats of the Rialto. Starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, the 1980 psychological thriller has one of the top 100 movie quotes of all time, “Here’s Johnny!”, according to the American Film Institute.
The main event, however, is The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The 1975 musical/horror film will be the Rialto’s first-ever midnight showing. Doors open at 11:30 p.m.
Tickets for The Rocky Horror Picture Show are pre-sale only and will cost $15. No walk-ins allowed. Additionally, no one under the age of 16 is permitted to the midnight showing, and if aged 16, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Sunday will have two showings starting with Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride at 2 p.m. The Scare-A-Thon weekend will close with a 5 p.m. showing of The Lost Boys (1987), a teen-aged vampire movie starring Kiefer Sutherland and “The Two Coreys” Haim and Feldman.
Callahan is particularly excited for the event because it’s one she is very familiar with.
“I love Halloween; it’s my favorite holiday,” she said. “I’ve worked in colleges (Pennsylvania College of Technology and Penn State Harrisburg) and the Halloween events were always popular with the students and staff. It’s a fun way to break up the fall before getting into the big holidays.
What will surely draw in customers is the affordable pricing. A weekend pass for all showings (excluding The Rocky Horror Picture Show) is $21. However, Callahan said individual movie passes are also available at $7 per ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.