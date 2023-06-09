Rialto Theatre receives donation, gets paint job

CANTON — If Bridget Callahan has said it once she’s said it a hundred times, the Rialto Theatre relies on its community for support.
That’s certainly the case this week, as scaffolding rose outside the Rialto as it received a fresh coat of paint and some new lights. The paint job and light replacement came courtesy of a donation from a local couple, Rodney and Vicki Mott.
“We’re so grateful to them for their generosity,” Callahan, the Rialto’s Manager said of the donation.
Callahan couldnt recall the last time the Theatre had received a new paint job, meaning it has been some years since it occurred. She says the color scheme won’t be changed, but a fresh coat will give it a nice “pop”. New LED lights will also be installed around the theater’s front arch, providing new light and reducing the location’s electric bill.
Callahan said the donation is just one more indication of support for the independent theater from the community. This year the theater has hosted sold out showings of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and a local talent show called Warriors Got Talent.
Callahan said a fresh coat and new lights will help catch the eye of visitors to the area. The Rialto remains the closest movie theater for many in the Canton and Troy area, and is not prohibitively far even for folks in towns like Blossburg, Ralston, and Shunk.
Donations such as this allow the theater to host giveaways and community events, and is hosting a summer cinema book club for students going into grades 4 through 7 in the Canton and Troy school districts over the summer. Students will read classic children’s tales like The Mouse and the Motorcycle and Because of Winn Dixie, before congregating at the Rialto to watch the film adaptions of each tale.
As the Rialto looks to begin its performance schedule and participate in Canton’s Downtown Celebration, it’s generous acts such as this that has Callahan and supporters throughout the area excited for the theater’s future.
