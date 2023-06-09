Rialto Theatre receives donation, gets paint job

Scaffolding stands outside the Rialto Theatre, which will be receiving its first new coat of paint in years thanks to a generous donation.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — If Bridget Callahan has said it once she’s said it a hundred times, the Rialto Theatre relies on its community for support.

That’s certainly the case this week, as scaffolding rose outside the Rialto as it received a fresh coat of paint and some new lights. The paint job and light replacement came courtesy of a donation from a local couple, Rodney and Vicki Mott.

