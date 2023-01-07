Rialto Theatre showing movie with local ties this weekend

To say Frank Watson is big into aviation would be an understatement.
The Canton native has held his pilot’s license for more than 30 years and has flown airplanes for numerous companies throughout his career.
Watson — an executive board member of Rekindle the Spirit, Inc., which provides historical and educational projects throughout the Canton area — recently saw an opportunity to bring his passion of aviation to the big screen in his hometown.
Rekindle the Spirit also owns the historic Rialto Theatre in Canton, and through connections, Watson was able to help theatre manager and entertainment coordinator Bridget Callahan arrange a weekend-long showing of Devotion, which is a book-to-movie based on a true story.
The uplifting story is about Jesse Brown, the first-ever African-American aviator in the U.S. Navy, and his friendship with co-aviator Tom Hudner. Due to their sacrifices and heroism during the Korean War, Brown and Hudner are among the most recognized pilots in the history of the Navy.
The book came out in November of 2021 and was written by Adam Makos, who is a Montoursville High School and Lycoming College graduate. Through mutual acquaintances, Watson was able to speak with Makos on a few occasions, and the two planned for perhaps an even bigger event prior to the movie.
“When the movie came out, I had an interest in it. I dove into it a couple months ago when it was released. Through my aviation friends in Williamsport, Adam Makos and I were able to get in touch,” Watson said. “We went back-and-forth for a while and I told him about my involvement with the Rialto, and that’s when I said ‘hey, we’re going to try getting that movie in our theatre.’ He thought it would be really cool, and one thing led to another and we came up with a plan.”
Makos found great interest in the small borough of Canton and especially the theatre, and offered to make an appearance prior to the showing of the movie. When that plan was forced to be put on hold, Makos decided to make a video describing the movie’s history and tailored it to the Canton crowd.
“(Makos) put together a pre-mood story, and somewhere down the road he’s going to come by for a book signing,” Watson explained. “The book was tremendous — all three of his books are New York Times Best Sellers. In fact, that’s kind of how the whole thing happened. We really tried to do everything we could for this showing, so we bought up some books and donated them to the movie theatre as door prizes for each night of the showing. We are doing our very best to make it a special event. I think having that local flavor — he’s the guy who wrote the book then it turned into a movie. The prelude of how it all came together is truly something.”
The movie is set to run at the Rialto Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.