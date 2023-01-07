Rialto Theatre showing movie with local ties this weekend

The Western Bradford County Rialto Theatre in Canton will show the book-to-movie Devotion all weekend. The movie is based on a true story about two highly regarded U.S. Navy aviators.

 Photo Provided

To say Frank Watson is big into aviation would be an understatement.

The Canton native has held his pilot’s license for more than 30 years and has flown airplanes for numerous companies throughout his career.