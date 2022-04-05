CANTON – With new ownership and new drive, the Rialto Theatre in Canton is once again turning the page to a new chapter in its illustrious life with a Big Fat Meanies concert Friday to celebrate its grand reopening under new ownership.
The theater has hosted many since its founding in 1912, back when it was the Crawford Theater. As the years went on, it became the premier movie destination for citizens of the western half of Bradford County, providing a cozy 150-seat venue for people who didn’t want to have to drive at least 20 miles to catch a film.
Just like every small business in the area though, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a host of issues to the theatre and its former owners, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. The theatre was shut down for big portions of the lockdown, and tried to keep up safe social distancing practices when things started to turn around.
Reopening fully for movies in the summer of 2021, however, did not have the desired effect. Few residents made the trip to the Rialto for movies and it was decided by the BCRAC to discontinue showing movies.
According to Rialto Theatre Manager Bridget Callahan, that’s when conversations started in Canton to revive the theater.
“That’s when people in the community talked about Rekindle the Spirit and how we can save the theater and keep it in Canton,” she said.
Rekindle the Spirit has been a nonprofit in the community for years, having previously hosted the annual Apple and Cheese Festival at the Manley Bohlayer Farm each year, an event that drew thousands.
Rekindle had made difficult decision to cancel the Apple and Cheese in 2020 and the pandemic-related cancellations of the Wine and Cheese festival that year.
The non-profit has been reorganized with all new members but a similar mission, and its first order of business was the acquisition of the Rialto, which became official the first of January.
Callahan credited the BCRAC for their careful stewardship of the theater, which they had managed since 1994.
“We’re very fortunate they kept the theatre here for a long time and they maintained the Theatre very well,” she said.
Now, Rekindle the Spirit is looking to bring the community back through the historic theater’s doors. The Rialto has hosted several live events since its decision to step back from movies. Callahan noted that its concert last November, The Gabe Stillman Band, was a sold out show.
The theater also hosted a fundraiser for the Canton football team on Super Bowl Sunday and hosted standup comedians to large crowds.
This Friday, a modern rock group called the Big Fat Meanies will be coming to town to bring their unique brand of music to the Rialto’s stage.
An eight-member group features two guitar players, a bass, drums, lead singer, bass clarinet, trombone, and trumpet. The group describes their sound as a mix between the bands Paramore and Street Light.
Callahan had previously met members of the band at the Millennium Music Conference in 2019 and listened to their EP “Bad Hand.” When the Rialto Board Advisory Committee of Rekindle the Spirit had met to begin looking for live acts for its official reopening, Callahan played some of their music to the committee for approval.
“When I listened to their EP, they’re just a lot of fun. What better way to celebrate than to have a band that’s a lot of fun?” she said.
The Rialto will also have its standard concession fare available for concert goers, as well as Joe Perry Winery’s wines and wine slushies.
Interested community members can find the band’s music on music streaming services such as Spotify.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 at Schoonover’s Plumbing and Heating and at the Canton Independent/Sentinel office.
Prior to their concert on Friday, the Big Fat Meanies will be visiting the Canton Elementary School and the seventh and eighth grades. and holding assemblies for students.
Callahan noted that the members are no strangers to performing for kids, and that several are members of a non-profit in their native Lancaster County and volunteer to teach music in schools that might be struggling to afford music programs.
Callahan hopes that Friday’s concert will be a stepping stone to more events in the community.
“We are the western Bradford County Rialto Theatre. We’re not the Canton Rialto Theatre. It’s very important for people to know. From down to Ralston up to Gillet, we are their theater,” she said.
Callahan noted that the Rialto is adding more events and movie screenings to its schedule. Easter weekend will be screenings of the film “I Can Only Imagine” and the following weekend will be animated film “Sing 2.” Callahan also plans to screen the new Harry Potter film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” after school gets out.
The Rialto is also open for rentals. Guests can bring their own movies or even video game consoles and play them on the big screen. Outside food is also permitted or they can purchase theater concessions. A typical rate for a birthday party or game night rental is $175 for three hours, but leaving the theater clean and uncluttered can result in a $25 deposit return.
She hopes to soon have a full schedule of events people can check and preorder tickets for up to six months ahead.
The next concert will feature Cass and the Bailout Crew on May 20.
Callahan added that she and the rest of the Rialto Advisory Board and Rekindle the Spirit as a whole are excited to keep the Rialto Theatre serving its community and look forward to the future.
