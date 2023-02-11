Richard A. Wilson to run for District Attorney

Towanda attorney and lifelong Bradford County resident, Richard A. Wilson, has announced his candidacy for Bradford County District Attorney.

“I have practiced criminal law in Bradford County for 25 years. During that time I’ve handled thousands of criminal proceedings, including jury and non-jury trials, hearings, appeals, and the like,” Wilson said. “I have practiced law in 24 counties throughout Pennsylvania and New York, and in Federal Court, but my office has always been right here in Bradford County. I practiced out of Wyalusing for 18 years and served as Bradford County’s Chief Public Defender for nearly 7 years. I now practice out of my private office in Towanda.”