Richard A. Wilson to run for District Attorney

Towanda attorney and lifelong Bradford County resident, Richard A. Wilson, has announced his candidacy for Bradford County District Attorney.
“I have practiced criminal law in Bradford County for 25 years. During that time I’ve handled thousands of criminal proceedings, including jury and non-jury trials, hearings, appeals, and the like,” Wilson said. “I have practiced law in 24 counties throughout Pennsylvania and New York, and in Federal Court, but my office has always been right here in Bradford County. I practiced out of Wyalusing for 18 years and served as Bradford County’s Chief Public Defender for nearly 7 years. I now practice out of my private office in Towanda.”
At various times over the past three decades, Wilson has also served as a member of Bradford County’s Drug Treatment Court Committee, as Bradford County’s Special Hearing Master, Conflict Counsel in criminal cases, Special Juvenile Public Defender, and a Judicial Law Clerk in the mid-1990s. “I actually drove back and forth to Syracuse Law School during the mid-‘90s and clerked part-time to help pay for law school,” Wilson recalled.
Wilson is presently the only lawyer in Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming or Susquehanna Counties who meets the experience and education requirements under the Rules of Criminal Procedure to represent persons in death penalty cases at trial or appeal. “While that’s not necessarily a requirement to be District Attorney, it sure doesn’t hurt to have that level of experience and training,” Wilson notes.
“I also have extensive experience managing an office and employees, and working with budgets in both private practice and government capacities. I am proud of the work I did running the Public Defender’s office, actually reducing the department’s budget almost every year I was in charge.”
While serving as Bradford County’s Chief Public Defender, Wilson was a member of the Bradford County Drug Treatment Court Committee. “I am proud to have served on the Committee that helped our Treatment Court achieve statewide accreditation, adhering to the most up-to-date drug and alcohol treatment policies,” Wilson notes. “It was at the direction of and guidance from President Judge Maureen Beirne, and with the hard work from others on the Committee, that we were able to achieve such a distinction.”
“This is especially important to us in Bradford County, because treatment is one way we can combat the drug and alcohol problem in our county, which helps reduce crime and rehabilitate offenders,” Wilson said. “Another important tool in combating drug abuse is the Drug Task Force. As District Attorney I will keep open lines of communication with them and with other law enforcement so that the District Attorney’s Office is actively and effectively involved in prosecuting those cases.”
“I am a fifth generation Bradford County Republican, and I am proud to have practiced criminal law here in my home county for the past 25 years. My wife, Michelle, our daughter, Genevieve, and I are all graduates of the Wyalusing Valley High School, although we all live in the Towanda area now.”
The office will become vacant when the current District Attorney, Albert C. Ondrey, retires at the end of 2023. “I thank him for his service to this county. I humbly ask for your support in the May 16 primary.”
