ROME — Stirrups, smiles and stallions were on display at Oak Hill Corral on Saturday as equine athletes helped to gather items and funds to benefit the Bradford County Humane Society.
Oak Hill Corral usually hosts horse shows every third Sunday May through October but hosted a weekend long event that began Saturday to make up for a rained out show in June and took the opportunity to lend a hand to the humane society, according to corral Foreman Mindy Tweedie.
Tweedie explained that along with competition that included barrel racing and pole events participants prepared to enjoy a campfire and dish-to-pass dinner on Saturday night as well as brought items such as cat litter and cleaning products to donate to BCHS.
Though it’s the first time Oak Hill Corral has partnered with BCHS Tweedie explained that teamwork is no stranger to Oak Hill attendees as the organization prides itself on being inclusive to all riders on all riding levels, especially children.
Tweedie deemed the corral a “fun, family, non-profit club” that has been in existance since 1963 and builds foundation for children in not only horsemanship but other life lessons like confidence.
“Kids these days, they need a confidence boost,” she said, noting that if a youth rider can handle a one thousand pound animal they can surely manage any bully at school.
“We’re a club but we all kind of come together as a family,” Tweedie stated.
Tweedie told that as well as items to donate to BCHS the Oak Hill Corral also incorporated cans to collect cash donations and are having a Ride a Buck Lap Race today where each rider will put a dollar on their saddle while racing a lap and if the bill falls off it will be donated to BCHS.
“Because the community gives to us we want to give back too,” she said.
