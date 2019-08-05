EAST SMITHFIELD — The second annual Paws for a Cause benefit motorcycle ride was held at the Animal Care Sanctuary on Sunday.
Dozens of riders from the Troy American Legion Riders avoided thunderstorms and rode 132 miles to raise money for the no-kill shelter. After the ride, the riders and the Animal Care Sanctuary crew mingled at the shelter for lunch and a performance by classic rock band Legacy.
“It’s amazing, they donate their time to get everyone registered and do so much,” Rachel Rossiter, animal services director, said of the Legion Riders on Sunday. “Last year we raised $750, which is so much cat and dog food. We have a lot of mouths to feed on a daily basis.”
The riders each paid $15 for their bike and $5 per passenger to be included in the ride that traversed Troy, Hepburnville, Dushore, Towanda and Burlington — with all proceeds going to the Animal Care Sanctuary. Rossiter said she hopes they raised as much as last year in this year’s ride.
“We can’t do it,” she said on how hard it would be to run a place like Animal Care Sanctuary without the community chipping in with events like these. “We survive on donations. That’s how we get everyone fed and cared for and how we get the vet care that they require.”
“We rely on the community to keep saving lives,” she added.
Road Captain of the Troy American Legion Riders Robert Calkins said that events like this are why the Troy Riders exist.
“We’re a community organization. This is what we do. We try to help the community,” he told The Review on Sunday. “We had such a good time last year, Ellen (Feldman) and Rachel (Rossiter) asked us to come back and we were more than happy to.”
“I can’t stress enough how these animals need to be taken care of,” Calkins, who owns one dog and one cat, continued. “To me they’re family, they’re not pets, they’re family.”
“They are so community oriented,” said Feldman, board president of the Animal Care Sanctuary, about the riders and their charitableness. “They are not just doing this stuff for us, they do it for all sorts of causes. It’s phenomenal.”
“Not only do they do a service to our country, for which we are eternally grateful, look what they’re doing back here. They don’t have to do this, it’s their weekend. This is their passion and we couldn’t be more grateful,” she continued.
The event also serves as a practice run for the Animal Care Sanctuary’s biggest event of the year in the Wolf Rock Music Festival, which is to be held on Sept. 14th.
