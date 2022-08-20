Patriots Cove, a community resource and retreat for veterans, first responders and their caregivers, will conduct a Ride to Remember from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 26 to 28. Owners of motorcycles and classic cars are invited to participate in the full ride or any portion of two primary legs of the trip. The journey will start with the laying of a wreath at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., move on the next day to Shanksville, Pa., and conclude at the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center in New York City.

Discretely situated along Beaver Run in lower Wyoming County, Pennsylvania, Patriots Cove was founded by Jeff and Melissa Swire as a safe haven for those who have given so much to the nation and their local communities and still face physical and emotional challenges, as well as those who love and support them. The 18-acre venue provides lodging, recreational activities like trout fishing, and programs that address the unique needs of those to whom service and sacrifice came naturally but at a price.