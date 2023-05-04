Ridgebury approves gravel bid, excavator purchase

RIDGEBURY — The Ridgebury Township supervisors voted on two measures to ensure municipal maintenance during their Tuesday meeting.
Township officials awarded a gravel bid to Timothy D. Leonard General Excavating, which is based in Columbia Cross Roads, according to Secretary Tammi Talada. The gravel bid was $16.67 per ton. The township has around 5,000 to 8,000 tons of gravel for 2023.
During the meeting, the supervisors approved the purchase of an excavator costing $198,000 from Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co., Talada stated. The excavator will be used for various maintenance tasks, such as cleaning ditches, taking down tree limbs and repairing any possible flood damage.
The supervisors will hold their next public meeting on Tuesday, June 6 at the Ridgebury Township Municipal Building.
