Ridgebury approves gravel bid, excavator purchase

RIDGEBURY — The Ridgebury Township supervisors voted on two measures to ensure municipal maintenance during their Tuesday meeting.

Township officials awarded a gravel bid to Timothy D. Leonard General Excavating, which is based in Columbia Cross Roads, according to Secretary Tammi Talada. The gravel bid was $16.67 per ton. The township has around 5,000 to 8,000 tons of gravel for 2023.

