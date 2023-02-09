Ridgebury discusses backhoe, new computer

BENTLEY CREEK — The Ridgebury Township supervisors discussed expenses during their Tuesday meeting.
Supervisor Scott Phillips reported that the backhoe is suffering from brake issues.
“The back brakes for the left and right wheel, individually they don’t engage and only slow the machine down when both are engaged at once,” Phillips reported.
Phillips stated that when the road crew attempted to show a mechanic the issue he did not engage the individual brakes and thus didn’t notice the issue. It remains unresolved.
The Supervisors noted that the township’s employees seem to be working out well.
“We’ve got four part timers and one full time right now,” Phillips explained, “and every time we get a phone call they’re right on it. No complaints for any of them.”
Supervisors also determined to purchase a new computer for Township Secretary Tammy Tallada to use in the Township office. Tallada explained that the old computer is simply not up to the task any longer. Supervisors also noted that they will be purchasing a subscription to Quickbooks to better facilitate transferring necessary data from one computer to another. The Township will not need to reach out for bids unless the computer costs more than $12,200.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
