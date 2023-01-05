Ridgebury discusses winter expenses

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — The Ridgebury Township held its reorganization meeting Tuesday, with all officers keeping their previous positions.
The main discussion at the meeting involved costs incurred in the previous month. Supervisors and road crew members had to purchase a variety of tools and parts and pay for labor in December. Some expenses included a filter for the township fuel tank and hydraulic hoses. Phillips explained the need for new hoses.
“When the township truck was in the ditch and they hooked the chains to pull it out the chain ended up catching some hoses. That kind of thing tends to happen in that scenario,” Phillips explained.
Other hoses had simply worn and corroded over the summer time and burst shortly after being tried on the plow truck.
Operations were also hampered with the township’s Volvo truck. The new dump bed had been installed with a bent shaft in a gear box, causing multiple motors to fail before being identified.
“We’ve got everything put back together now, we should be good to go,” Phillips reported.
One of the new full time road crew hires left the position, and the supervisors are currently looking for a replacement. Supervisors said applicants would be paid “based on experience”, while Secretary Tammy Talada noted the previous hires had started at $19/hr. Applicants would need a commercial drivers license to operate the plow trucks.
Talada also informed the supervisors that she’d received correspondence from PennDOT notifying the township of their intent to fix a bridge on Bucks Creek Road. She noted that there was no fixed date on the plan and that such notifications can come years in advance before the project commences.
