Ridgebury discusses winter expenses

Township supervisors discussed repairs made to plow trucks after getting stuck in a ditch at the Tuesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — The Ridgebury Township held its reorganization meeting Tuesday, with all officers keeping their previous positions.

The main discussion at the meeting involved costs incurred in the previous month. Supervisors and road crew members had to purchase a variety of tools and parts and pay for labor in December. Some expenses included a filter for the township fuel tank and hydraulic hoses. Phillips explained the need for new hoses.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.