RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Ridgebury Township joined other municipalities in Bradford County and across the state in allowing citizens to use all-terrain vehicles on township roads.
The action is in response to new guidelines by the state allowing local municipalities to decide if they wish to permit ATV use on their roads. Ridgebury ultimately chose to create a one-time permit allowing residents to operate all-terrain vehicles such as four-wheelers and side-by-sides on township roads.
The $20 permit would also cover snowmobile use in the winter time.
Riders are reminded to follow any state ordinances and traffic codes while operating their vehicles and reminded the permit does not cover any state roads through the township.
Township supervisors also passed an ordinance setting fines for anyone caught littering in the township. First offenders would be fined $300 plus any court fees. Subsequent violations would incur $600 fines after that.
