Ridgebury pays deposit for fireworks, hires new employee

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — The Ridgebury Township supervisors voted for a series of actions that included fireworks acquisition, hiring a new employee and giving raises to two current employees.
The supervisors voted to pay the deposit of $2,250 for fireworks that will be used for a summertime gathering. The Kids Night In The Park event will be held at Ridgebury Township Community Park on July 2. The deposit is half of the firework’s cost.
For personnel, the supervisors approved the hire of Mike Chilson as a township employee. He previously worked for Athens Township for around 12 years. The supervisors expressed their happiness with the hire and stated that Chilson has proven experience to help out the township. He is set to be paid $23 per hour.
Two township employees received a raise at the meeting. Secretary Tammi Talada received a $2-per-hour raise, while Treasurer Rhonda Washburn gained a $1-per-hour raise. Supervisor Scott Phillips stated that making wages competitive strengthens the township and ensures good service from employees.
The supervisors voted to advertise the following bids: 5,000 to 8,000 tons of gravel, 1,500 tons of cinders and 500 tons of anti-skid.
Ridgebury Township’s spring cleanup will be held at the municipal building’s parking lot on April 15 from 7 to 11 a.m.
