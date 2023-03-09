Ridgebury pays deposit for fireworks, hires new employee

The Ridgebury Township supervisors approved acquiring fireworks at their Tuesday meeting for the Kids Night In The Park event on July 2. Officials also noted that the township’s Spring Cleanup will be held at the Municipal Building’s parking lot on April 15 from 7 to 11 a.m.

 Review File Photo

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — The Ridgebury Township supervisors voted for a series of actions that included fireworks acquisition, hiring a new employee and giving raises to two current employees.

The supervisors voted to pay the deposit of $2,250 for fireworks that will be used for a summertime gathering. The Kids Night In The Park event will be held at Ridgebury Township Community Park on July 2. The deposit is half of the firework’s cost.

