Flashing lights, blaring sirens and a string of traffic crossed the otherwise peaceful dirt roads of Ridgebury Saturday afternoon as Neal Halstead was honored with a surprise parade in recognition of his 90th birthday.
Halstead, a humble man, stated that he is “nothing special” and doesn’t know if he deserves the stream of cars, fire trucks, ATVs, tractors and even a township vehicle donned with happy birthday banners and filled with waving friends shouting greetings, but those who know him strongly disagree.
Halstead was born and raised on the land he still lives on and has dedicated his life to serving others through a large variety of avenues including as a World War II veteran, a Ridgebury Township supervisor, an employee of the Bradford County Conservation District for 56 years, an employee of the sanitation department and a farmer.
Halstead’s neighbor Delicia Plouse and friend Jean Freeman banned together with several locals including members of the fire department and a group of Halstead’s friends from different townships deemed “the Breakfast Club” to pull off the birthday parade, as well as a card shower following his actual birthday on May 27.
“Is this real? This is unreal,” Halstead stated with joy after the parade.
Halstead was also awarded certificates of honor from the Bradford County Conservation District and state Rep. Tina Picket (R-110).
“We were very happy, very happy. … He’s so involved with everything on so many different boards and committees. He (doesn’t) turn people down, he doesn’t,” Plouse commented.
Any individual who wishes to participate in the card shower for Halstead’s birthday is asked to mail cards to 805 Hanlon Hill Road, Gillett, PA 16925.
