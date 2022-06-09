Ridgebury Township accepts cinders bid, will create ATV permit

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Ridgebury Township Supervisors were able to accept a bid for cinders for the upcoming winter at their Tuesday meeting.
The Township had previously sent out bids for cinders and received samples at the May meeting. Supervisors had been dismayed to find what appeared to be shards of tire wires approximately 2 inches long in the sample sent from McClure’s. Supervisors had some of the wires at the meeting for citizens to see.
Supervisors ultimately decided to accept the bid from Andrulonis Excavating for red cinders as they were the cheaper red cinder bid.
During the meeting supervisors heard from concerned citizens asking that they look into different ways to treat the dirt roads in the township. Citizens were concerned that the oil treatment the township puts down is torn up too quickly to be effective for most of the summer season.
Supervisors said they would reach out to nearby municipalities to look into different road treatment techniques.
The township supervisors ended the meeting voting to establish a one-time permit to allow legal ATV and snowmobile use on township roads that residents will have to apply for. The Township will advertise in local newspapers and make the proposed permit available for public comment before formally adoption of the measure, likely at next month’s meeting.
