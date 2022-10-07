RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Personnel moves were made in Ridgebury Township in preparation for the coming winter weather.
The township voted to hire Joe Johnston to the township road crew at $19/hr. Supervisors said they hope to have three road crew employees during the winter months to respond to snow and ice events. Further interview with other applicants have been scheduled.
To facilitate this, the supervisors informed residents that they are looking to purchase a new township work truck. Supervisors said they are looking for a large truck, such as a Ford F-600 that can plow the roads and spread cinders. An important part of the search for a truck is making sure it is not large enough to require a commercial drivers license to operate. This would make finding road crew members easier. The township will advertise for a bid and hope to find a new truck by early November.
Supervisors also said they wanted to try and keep their pay competitive with rising costs of living, and approved a $1/hour raise for secretary Tammy Tallada.
The supervisors also approved a $500 donation to the Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Tioga Area Agency On Aging.
The township trick-or-treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.