RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — It’s never too early for local municipalities to begin preparations for road maintenance in the winter time, a practice on full display at Tuesday’s Ridgebury Township meeting.

The new Volvo work truck the township purchased this year is currently getting its dump box installed at Bradco Supply, supervisors reported.

