RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — It’s never too early for local municipalities to begin preparations for road maintenance in the winter time, a practice on full display at Tuesday’s Ridgebury Township meeting.
The new Volvo work truck the township purchased this year is currently getting its dump box installed at Bradco Supply, supervisors reported.
Supervisors also reported their plans to purchase a 2015 Dodge 5500 work truck that was previously used in Washington Township for $35,000. The truck has 20,000 miles on it and has a front salt spreader. Supervisors noted that road crew would not need a commercial drivers license to operate.
When asked by present community members if the supervisors were purchasing the truck because they expect more work demand this winter and will need more personnel, all answered with a simple “Yes”.
“We’re expecting a lot of work this winter and not requiring a CDL is really gonna help us get someone if we need them,” Supervisor Scott Phillips explained.
Supervisors also voted to table setting the date for the community Trick-or-Treating until they discuss it with local churches.
