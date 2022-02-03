RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP – At Tuesday’s meeting of the Ridgebury Township Supervisors, officials decided to order a new dump body for their Volvo dump truck.
Supervisor Scott Phillips reported that the Township’s Volvo dump box is rapidly deteriorating. An estimate from Bradco Supply Company estimates that it would cost roughly $55,000 dollars to order and install a box on the chassis. Supervisors explained that they have had the truck chassis inspected to make sure it was worth installing a new dump box. The truck was given a clean bill of health.
“The Volvo is 14 years old and if we can get a similar amount of life out of it then it will be worth installing the new box.” Phillips stated.
The township had previously welded the current box to reinforce it earlier in the winter, with an eye toward acquiring a new box for next winter. Supervisors voted to order the new box, which is expected to come in around August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.