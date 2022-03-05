RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP – Unprecedented flooding hit western Bradford County in July 2018, and in some places the damage done remains unattended.
That’s the case in Ridgebury Township, which was one of the hardest hit areas three-and-a-half years ago. Township supervisors have been waiting for the state to come in and fix Centerville Road ever since half of it was washed away in the stormwaters.
After initial inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation erected barriers to keep cars away from the eroded lane and installed a temporary stop sign on both ends of the one-lane section. That temporary fix has remained ever since
At Tuesday’s township meeting, supervisors discussed what they viewed as PennDOT’s lack of initiative on the project. Township Secretary Tammi Talada noted that she’s received many emails from PennDOT regarding replacing the culvert pipe and repairing the road, but no action has come from those plans yet.
Supervisor Scott Phillips mentioned since it’s been so long, most residents no longer stop at the stop signs.
“Both ways you can see if any traffic is coming from the other direction. So if people see someone coming, the person closer to the stop sign just keeps going, counting on the other person to stop,” Phillips explained.
“Everybody runs the stop sign at 30 miles an hour; no one cares.”
When asked for comment, PennDOT District 3 spokeswoman Maggie Baker replied that necessary repairs on Centerville Road will take time, as engineering studies must first be conducted and those are time consuming.
She also noted that the landslide that partially collapsed Centerville Road did not happen during a declared emergency, and thus no federal or emergency funding is available for the reclamation project. This lack of funds was compounded by revenue losses during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PennDOT hopes that construction on Centerville Road will begin in 2025 barring unforeseen issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.