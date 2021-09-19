RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — A Ridgebury volunteer firefighter had the experience of fighting wildfires in Idaho this summer.
Austin Jelliff is a 24-year-old volunteer firefighter who is the fourth generation in his family to go into that line of public service.
“I grew up in it and I was always at the fire station as a kid, so I followed in their footsteps,” he said.
He has been a volunteer firefighter for 10 years and has been a member of the Endless Mountains Wildfire Crew for six years.
Jelliff received the honor and task this summer of going to the Idaho Panhandle with the Pennsylvania Wildland Fire Crew named “Independence” to fight the wildfires there.
The trip was a two-week expedition that started towards the end of July into early August and included a group of 20 firefighters from across Pennsylvania.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect so it was nerve-wrecking at times, yet I still felt comfortable because of the experience of the crew,” he said. “They made sure that we were safe and able to learn everything.”
His younger brother Nathaniel is also a firefighter and went on the trip with Austin and he said it was good having him there for camaraderie and making memories.
The fire team started on the Pioneer Fire near Priest River and then they had to battle a second fire near the city of Hope.
“The first fire was around 350 acres, while the second fire was roughly 3,500 acres,” he said.
He said a majority of his tasks involved building fire lines, which are gaps in an area created to help stop wildfires from spreading.
The crew used hand tools and dozers for digging and trees were trimmed in attempts to contain the fires and prevent them from going beyond the fire lines.
Other tasks included setting up hoses, water tubes and sprinkler systems to spray down any hot spots and the fire team even used a helicopter for water drops.
“It’s definitely a different experience from back here in Pennsylvania,” he said. “Especially out there with limited resources and there is more work with hand tools.”
He said he has responded to multiple fires over the years in Bradford County, but the terrain and wildfires of Idaho make firefighting an even larger challenge.
“It helped having a crew that worked together very well,” he said. “I know they had my back and I’m still keeping in touch with all of them.”
Jelliff stated that everyone in Idaho was very supportive and showed their gratefulness with signs across the state that said thank you to the firefighters.
“It felt great to help out and do my part out there,” he said. “It’s nice to know that our service and hard work are appreciated.”
He would like people to know that emergency services need their support and anybody can get involved by making a donation to a local fire company, becoming a firefighter or helping with administrative work.
