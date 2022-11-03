Ridgebury waives a tax, approves budget

Ridgebury Township will advertise its 2023 budget in the coming days for public review.

 Review File Photo

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — The Ridgebury Township continued its preparations for the winter, with a truck upfit and new hires.

Supervisors reported the township Volvo truck is back from its upfit at Bradco Supply. The upfit required a new box that cost $55,963.44 plus $3,150 in additional parts. The truck is now ready for the winter season.

