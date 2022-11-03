Ridgebury waives a tax, approves budget

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — The Ridgebury Township continued its preparations for the winter, with a truck upfit and new hires.
Supervisors reported the township Volvo truck is back from its upfit at Bradco Supply. The upfit required a new box that cost $55,963.44 plus $3,150 in additional parts. The truck is now ready for the winter season.
The township also purchased another work truck body and chassis which will be fitted for a plow, hydraulic system, dump box, and other necessary fixtures for the winter season. Supervisors had expressed in previous meetings their desire to have another truck to better keep up with road maintenance. The new truck is a Ford F600 and, after reviewing bids, supervisors determined the box and spreader at Bradco Supply would fit their needs better than that offered at Powel’s and accepted Bradco’s bid.
The township also hired additional staff for the coming season as well, with Joe Johnston and Chuck Flad starting in recent weeks.
In tax news, the township complied with state guidelines and passed a resolution on property tax penalty waivers. New homeowners in the township who don’t receive the proper property tax forms in their first year of owning a property will not be subject to penalty fees.
The supervisors also voted to waive the Occupational and Per Capita tax for 2023.
The township’s budget was also accepted and will be advertised for public review.
