ATHENS – While Barrels and Bikinis originally started as a breast cancer fundraiser six years ago, this year’s funds went to a different cancer battle.
For the fundraiser’s sixth year, it was centered around two local children who are currently fighting against cancer, according to Rockin’ N Stables owner Nancy Nicholas. Nicholas stated that they chose Ariah Cook and Seeley Carlin from Athens.
Another local named Debby Smith was added to the fundraiser at the last minute due to finding out she had breast cancer this week, according to Nicholas.
“We just thought cancer comes in all colors, not just grey and orange,” said Nicholas. “Now we have a pink box too.”
Nicholas stated previously that the choice came in part because they have been working a lot with children at the stables.
“Our barn has just been centered a lot in the last few years around family and children,” explained Nicholas. “When we were told that these two kids needed help, we chose them.”
Despite the work that goes into the event, Nicholas said she was very glad to be able to put it on.
“It is the most rewarding thiing you can do,” she stated. “It is awesome to see everyone come out and so many donations. It is indescribable how rewarding this is.”
The community has rallied around the event in past years and this year was no different, according to Nicholas.
“Rain and all we are going great. We have a ton of trailers out there and I am looking for a lot of people to come.”
Nicholas thanked a local named Charity Field for the effort she puts in towards the food for the event each year.
“She was one of the recipients here the year she found out she had breast cancer,” stated Nicholas. “She still does all of our food, as far as getting the donations. Our friends have stepped up and made Manwich and pork butt. I just really can’t thank people enough for last minute picking up food for me or running for ice. Just the craziest little things that make this thing go.”
Rockin’ N Stables and Ranch is located at 3323 Wolcott Hollow Road in Athens Township.
For more information, visit Rockin’ N Stables and Ranch on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.